Credit: (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New Jersey election workers could finally get a permanent pay raise thanks to a bill giving them a $300 daily stipend for most elections slated for a vote in the Assembly on Thursday.

Poll workers received $300 for last fall’s general election, but only after Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order providing a temporary $100-per-day pay increase. Lawmakers have tried several times, including during the recent post-election lame-duck session, to enact a permanent pay raise, but the Senate failed to take up the bill.

This time, the measure could pass. So far, members of both parties have voted for it in committees. And Murphy has included $7 million in his budget proposal for the pay hike.

“We’re supportive of the bill, as it should help recruit poll workers and won’t cost the counties any additional money,” said John Donnadio, executive director of the New Jersey Association of Counties.

On Monday, the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee unanimously passed S-1290 , which would give election workers their first permanent pay hike in 21 years. Most workers would receive $300 a day. Election workers who fail to complete a training course and now get $50 per day would receive the state’s minimum hourly wage, currently $13. Those working the few remaining school board elections not held in November would get at least the minimum wage to a maximum of $21.43 per hour, or $300 per day.

Counties currently cover $75 of each election worker’s salary and would continue to do so, with the state share increasing from $125 to $225 per day. The bill would also give counties, some of which have had trouble recruiting poll workers in recent years, the ability to pay election workers more than $300 per day, but the county would pay the additional cost.

What it would cost the state

The nonpartisan Office of Legislative Services estimates it would cost the state slightly more to implement the bill than it provides. The bill would give the state Division of Elections an additional $7 million for reimbursing counties, while OLS put the additional cost at $7.74 million.

For the last year, election worker pay has seesawed in concert with the need to fill the tens of thousands of positions required to run in-person voting, which is now also available prior to Election Day, and to help tally mail-in ballots.

Legislation to increase poll worker pay — to $275 per day — had begun to move just before the pandemic hit in March 2020, with lawmakers recognizing that it was becoming more difficult to attract people to staff a polling location for 15 hours for $200 per day. But the bill stalled as lawmakers focused on more pressing issues at that time and, in a first, elections were held entirely or largely using mail-in ballots.

Last spring, with all polling places open in more than a year and many people clamoring to vote in person, county officials warned of a critical shortage of workers. Many workers are older, and some feared contracting COVID-19, while others complained of having to wear a mask for so many hours. At the 11th hour, lawmakers and Murphy agreed on a bill doubling worker pay to $400 per day, but only for that primary.

The Senate passed a measure increasing election worker pay to $400 before it recessed last summer, but the Assembly had already shut down and did not reconvene prior to the election. Murphy stepped in last October and signed an executive order increasing poll worker pay, but only to $300 per day and only for last year’s general election.

School board elections

In order for the higher salaries to be in effect in time for the April 19 school board elections, being held in some 13 districts across the state, legislative leaders are moving quickly to pass the bills and send them to Murphy’s desk. The Assembly is set to consider the measure Thursday. The Senate could follow quickly.

Murphy has already included a provision for increasing election worker pay in his 2023 fiscal year budget proposal. That would be more than offset by an expected $25 million decrease in the elections division’s budget for startup costs of implementing early in-person voting last fall.