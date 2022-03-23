The state Department of Human Services has partnered with Kids in Need of Defense to provide free legal counsel and social services aid to migrant children and youth seeking refuge in New Jersey as unaccompanied minors, Acting Commissioner Sarah Adelman said. New Jersey is among the five states with the highest number of unaccompanied minors.

According to DHS, “Since FY (fiscal year) 2015, over 20,000 unaccompanied children have been connected to family members or relatives in New Jersey, with around 6,000 arriving in the past year.”

Migrant children and youth seeking protection in the U.S. do not have the right to appointed counsel in immigration court. The program will provide free expert legal counsel to those children and youth at risk of deportation and help them access essential medical care, mental health services, education and other services. Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year maintains the $3 million in funding to continue to support these services.

KIND is partnering with five other organizations providing legal services across New Jersey. In addition, the New Jersey Consortium of Immigrant Children, a coalition of allied professionals and legal advocates, will help connect potential clients with attorneys and social workers at these organizations.

Individuals seeking immigration legal assistance for an unaccompanied child or youth under age 21 can call 201-305-9217 or email uacscreening@njcic.org for an eligibility assessment.