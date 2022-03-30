Credit: (NJ Governor's Office)

More than 155 languages are spoken in New Jersey, but it’s tough to find state government information in a language other than English.

That would change under legislation introduced recently by Sen. Teresa Ruiz (D-Essex), who wants state government to provide translations for the 15 most commonly spoken languages after English, about 10% of all those identified by the U.S. Census Bureau as being used by Jerseyans. That would be a radical departure from today, when people can find some help in Spanish and, in rare cases, a handful of other languages.

Laura Bustamante of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice said that if the bill, S-2459, becomes law, New Jersey would have the most inclusive language-access plan in the nation and that would be fitting, given the size and diversity of the state’s population.

“Personally, I remember translating school or utility notices for my mom, but that often meant missing some of my soccer games or less time for homework because I needed to help translate for my parents,” she said. “If passed, this language-access plan would allow families like mine to access timely, accurate information and pursue the opportunities offered in our state.”

Nearly a third of New Jerseyans age 5 and older speak a language other than English, according to the 2020 U.S. Census American Community Survey, and of those 2.6 million people, more than 38% speak English “less than very well.”

The 15 most common languages as identified by the latest census data, according to advocates, are Spanish, Chinese (Mandarin and Cantonese), Korean, Portuguese, Gujarati, Arabic, Polish, Haitian, Russian, Hindi, Tagalog, Italian, Vietnamese, Urdu and French (including Cajun).

It’s unclear how much the bill might cost, but it could be substantial. The legislation would require state government entities to provide written translations of key documents in the languages most spoken by those with limited proficiency in English. It would also mandate that each department or agency designate an employee as a language-access coordinator who would design and implement plans and report on requests and ensure that translations are of a good quality.

The bill would tap the state’s federal COVID-19 recovery funding to cover its costs, with the general state budget providing any additional money needed.

Advocates of the bill said the state passed its first language-access plan almost half a century ago.

Limited translation in government now

A sample of state websites shows limited information in other languages is available on demand. A number of sites have at the top an option to translate the page, which then uses the Google translation service. It’s unclear how effective those translations are. When a translated page links to a form to be completed, that form is still usually in English.

Spanish is the other language option most often available from the state. The state’s driver’s manual, school performance reports and COVID-19 information page are all offered in Spanish, which census data shows is spoken by more than 16% of residents. The state Division of Elections provides online voter registration in Korean and Gujarati as well.

But people looking for information on COVID-19, unemployment benefits or food assistance in a language other than English or Spanish would have difficulty finding it.

Selaedin Maksut, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations of New Jersey, noted that the pandemic had outsize impacts on communities of color and stressed the importance of government being able to communicate with people “immediately and in their own language.”

“When New Jerseyans cannot communicate fully and accurately with state agencies, they are denied fair and equal access to resources, information, and services,” said Alejandra Sorto, a campaign strategist at the ACLU of New Jersey. “As one of the most diverse states in the country, building systems-wide language access and requiring cultural competency and anti-bias training will improve the lives of millions, particularly immigrants and communities of color already facing the brunt of systemic inequities.”

With nearly a quarter of residents who are immigrants, New Jersey is second only to California in its share of population who are foreign-born, according to advocates. Several said the state needs to improve language access to close wide racial disparities in representation and accessing public services.

“Asian American and Pacific Islanders are one of the fastest-growing groups in the state, yet these communities are rendered invisible in conversations about immigrant issues because a lack of language access prevents us from sitting at the table,” said S. Nadia Hussain, co-founder of the Bangladeshi American Women’s Development Initiative. “We can end these disparities — this language-access bill is a first and important step.”

According to the legislation, each government entity would also have to produce an informational poster describing available translation services in multiple languages to display. Offices would publish a language-access plan within 90 days of the enactment of the bill that would specify how the agency is implementing the law, including when and how it would provide language assistance services, the number of multilingual employees and what other languages they speak, a list of translated documents and the languages into which they have been translated. For those applications and forms that are not translated, an agency would have to provide an oral translation.

Translations for the 10 most common languages would have to be available within a year, with the other five languages completed within two years after the bill’s enactment. The bill has yet to be scheduled for a committee hearing.