Credit: Amanda Brown

By now the harsh facts of rapid inflation are yesterday’s news, hitting a 40-year-high above 7%, even as the Biden administration pledges to unravel the supply-chain causes of much of the pain at the pump, where gas prices close in on $5 a gallon.

Meanwhile, that pummeling at the pump hands Republicans a political bludgeon to wield in midterm elections that could upend narrow Democratic majorities in Congress and even bring Donald Trump back to the White House.

So is it getting on time to say “goodbye” to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and (gulp) “hello” to Kevin McCarthy and his Trumpista followers in the House, as well as another term for Mitch McConnell as Senate majority leader?

Not if Gov. Phil Murphy does what’s necessary.

Murphy can combat the pricing surge that makes residents gasp each time they gas up. He can use his emergency war-time powers — with or without legislation — to impose price controls at the pump. He may be able to enact price controls on other necessities of daily life in the Garden State.

Economists almost uniformly loathe price controls for their obvious tendency to “distort” market forces.

I agree — in the long term, at least. But I add a cautionary quip from John Maynard Keynes, who basically remade modern economics in his own image, “In the long run, we’re all dead.” But in the short term — say, the next six months to a year — government-controlled gas prices can be effective, and are almost certain to garner wide popular support.

What’s more, with Putin’s war in Ukraine triggering a boycott on Russian oil imports, even though they reportedly account for less than 4% to 5% of U.S. petroleum consumption, and even if supply chains are repaired, more inflation is just over the horizon and approaching fast.

For those naysayers who might argue that the governor has no power to initiate a system of price controls at the pump without specific authorizing legislation, there is plenty of bipartisan historical precedent for governors both Democratic and Republican issuing executive orders during an emergency.

Gov. Brendan Byrne, a Democrat, ordered a development moratorium for the Pinelands area, preserving this natural resource until a reluctant state Legislature passed laws protecting its vast underground reservoir of fresh water and the largest expanse of “pygmy pine forest” anywhere.

Gov. Tom Kean, a Republican, issued an executive order barring development in freshwater wetlands until protective statewide regulation was enacted.

Even the Casino Control Commission adopted an emergency rule banning known “card counters” to shield Atlantic City casinos from possible bankruptcy.

In any event, the Consumer Fraud Act at N.J.S.A. 56:8-107 provides authority for Murphy to prevent and to roll back “excessive price increases” during a declared emergency. (Thanks to Paul Josephson, former chief counsel to the governor after 9/11 for an informative article in the “New Jersey Law Journal” outlining the sources of these extraordinary powers.)

For long-term solutions — despite Keynes’s mordant observation — we need a full-speed-ahead national economic transformation. I’m asking for nothing less than the seemingly overnight rebirth that came with our entry into WW II, when we went from an underperforming, depressed economy to what President Franklin D. Roosevelt called the “Arsenal of Democracy.”

And I know how we can achieve that transformation, by substituting renewable energy for the greenhouse-gas-emitting fossil fuels — gasoline, natural gas and coal — that we currently depend on.

But for the present (and the foreseeable future) we need the quick fix of short-term price caps. If you need a timeline, at least until the November midterms. Longer term, however, we need to be aware of what’s at stake. It’s no exaggeration to worry that if gas prices continue their upward spiral, the fate of this nation may be at stake — as Putin-praising Donald Trump ponders a second run for power (the unchecked kind) and Fox News continues to spew its daily dose of disinformation and propaganda.

Gov. Murphy, you have the tools to keep this from happening. Use them. Lead the way with short-term inflation-offsetting price controls on gas.