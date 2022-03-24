Tuberculosis, like COVID-19, is spread through the air from person to person. But unlike COVID-19, in which new weekly cases can be counted in the thousands, New Jersey only had 292 new cases of TB reported last year, which represents a more than 70% decrease since the nationwide resurgence of TB in 1992 saw 982 cases in this state.

The 2021 tally is good news, but in observance of World Tuberculosis Day — which is commemorated on March 24 — the New Jersey Department of Health is emphasizing its ongoing commitment to supporting disease education, control and prevention.

Tuberculosis typically affects the lungs, but can also affect the brain, kidneys or spine. People with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of developing it, including babies and children and people who have medical conditions such as HIV or diabetes.

“Although significant progress has been made in the fight against the disease, ongoing effort and commitment are required to ultimately eliminate TB,” said state Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “The Department remains committed in our efforts to support local and regional programs to combat TB in our state.”

The theme of this year’s TB Day is “Invest to End TB. Save Lives.” Last year, the department granted $3.7 million in state and federal funding to local health department TB programs. This includes $2.9 million awarded to the six regional TB specialty clinics located in Bergen, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex and Morris counties, which provide services to all residents. The regional TB clinic system performs clinical evaluation, treatment, prevention and epidemiological services in concert with the county and municipal health departments.

March 24 marks the date in 1882 when Dr. Robert Koch shared his discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacteria that causes TB.