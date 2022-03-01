1st Congressional District 2022 primary

The 1st Congressional District encompasses Camden County and parts of Burlington and Gloucester counties. Maple Shade and Palmyra in Burlington County are included. The Gloucester County municipalities in the district are Deptford Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe, National Park, Paulsboro, Pitman, Washington, Wenonah, West Deptford, Westville, Woodbury and Woodbury Heights and part of East Greenwich.

The redrawing of district boundaries did not change its voter registration makeup much. The district still leans heavily Democratic (45% of registered voters), while 19% of registrants are Republicans and 35% are unaffiliated.

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, a four-term Democrat from Camden, is the incumbent. Challenging him is Mario DeSantis, a Collingswood man running under the banner of South Jersey Progressive Democrats.

Two Republicans filed for their party’s nomination. Claire Gustafson of Collingswood was an unsuccessful candidate two years ago and received party endorsements this year. Running against her is Damon Galdo of West Deptford whose slogan is “Build back what we had!”

CANDIDATES

DEMOCRATS

Donald W. Norcross (Incumbent)

Norcross was first elected in 2014 and is seeking reelection once again. He is a former electrician and father of three who lives in Camden with his wife. Norcross says he is committed to raising the minimum wage, improving health care and protecting communities. Prior to joining Congress, he represented the 5th District in the New Jersey Senate from 2010 to 2014.

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Mario DeSantis

A public-school teacher living in Collingswood, DeSantis says he is running to bring change to the district. He believes in healthcare for all, relief for the nation’s teachers, and transforming the energy system to reach net-zero emissions. DeSantis is also an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

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REPUBLICANS

Damon Galdo

A union carpenter and construction superintendent, Galdo is making his first foray into politics with a goal of reducing inflation and taxes. He lives in West Deptford with his wife and children. Galdo says he wants to ensure that the southern border is secure, favors parents having a say in their children’s education and providing law enforcement with more tools and resources.

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Claire Gustafson

Gustafson is a longtime resident of Collingswood and business owner who has run unsuccessfully in the past. She says she wants to improve the economy in the district. Her campaign focuses on putting a stop to illegal immigration, restricting abortion, and protecting 2nd amendment gun rights. She is married with five children and 15 grandchildren.

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